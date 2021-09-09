Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

