SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 57864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.08).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

The firm has a market cap of £714.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.44.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

