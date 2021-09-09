Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.47. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 6,632 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

