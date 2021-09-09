eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 11,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,200 shares of company stock worth $12,266,330. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.