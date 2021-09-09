SPI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,274 call options on the company. This is an increase of 880% compared to the average volume of 946 call options.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

