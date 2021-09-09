Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 89,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of 938% compared to the average volume of 8,619 call options.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,540,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 212,730 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

