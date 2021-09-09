Reviewing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trip.com Group and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.07, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. Visa has a consensus target price of $271.52, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.87 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -45.32 Visa $21.85 billion 20.43 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.45

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visa beats Trip.com Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

