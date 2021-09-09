Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 14th

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLEEU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

