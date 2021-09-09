The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

