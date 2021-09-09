FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

PKG opened at $151.68 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

