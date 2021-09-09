CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO) Insider Purchases £40,000 in Stock

CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth acquired 4,000,000 shares of CloudCoCo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

LON CLCO opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. CloudCoCo Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.98 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.35.

CloudCoCo Group Company Profile

CloudCoCo Group plc provides information technology (IT) and communications services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

