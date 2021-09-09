Andrew King Acquires 7 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £143.85 ($187.94).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Andrew King bought 7 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,949 ($25.46) per share, with a total value of £136.43 ($178.25).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,000.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,268.81. The company has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

