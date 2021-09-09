McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Elizabeth McMeikan Purchases 13,030 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride stock opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £133.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.21. McBride plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

