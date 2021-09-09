McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Elizabeth McMeikan Purchases 13,030 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).
McBride stock opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £133.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.21. McBride plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).
