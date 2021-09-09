FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.