Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.53.

DNN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

