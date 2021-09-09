Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.07.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.25. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

