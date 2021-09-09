ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 30 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 30.46.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

