Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded Innate Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.61 million and a PE ratio of -19.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

