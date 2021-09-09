Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Buy

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

HOCPY stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. HOYA has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

