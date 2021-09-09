Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 204,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

