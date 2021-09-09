UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Stock Price Up 3%

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

About UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

