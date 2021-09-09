Klaytn Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $129.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00888567 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,666,603,226 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,762,912 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

