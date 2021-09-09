Strong Market Cap Tops $71.71 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for $518.61 or 0.01123362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00197963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.35 or 0.07177106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.44 or 0.99945571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00742568 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

