Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,102.77 or 0.99863971 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,574,895 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.