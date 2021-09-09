Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 236,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 100,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

