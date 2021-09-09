Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Trading Down 1.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

