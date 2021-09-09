iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 3,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.