Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

