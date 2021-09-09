Odyssey Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $4.21 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00722904 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.