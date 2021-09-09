X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 103,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

