Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Trading Down 0.4%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 116,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 352,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

