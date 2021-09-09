Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 1,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

