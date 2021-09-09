NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Trading 0.8% Higher

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.96. 15,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

