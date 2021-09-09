Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Trading Down 0.1%

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25). 1,052,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,032,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.10 ($1.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £579.07 million and a P/E ratio of -240.00.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

