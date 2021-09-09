DecentBet Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $566,424.47 and approximately $378.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

