GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

GAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 794,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,240 shares of company stock worth $2,377,219. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

