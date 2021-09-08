EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $62,930.72

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $62,930.72 and approximately $187,261.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.78 or 0.00670286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001479 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.15 or 0.01352733 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.