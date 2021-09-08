DATA Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $394,071.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.