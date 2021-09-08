Head-To-Head Contrast: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National CineMedia and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 2 3 0 2.60 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 107.52%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than IDW Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $90.40 million 2.30 -$65.40 million ($1.00) -2.56 IDW Media $38.16 million 1.00 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -218.98% N/A -11.03% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Summary

National CineMedia beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

