Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,581. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

