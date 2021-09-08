EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Capitalization of $949,875.17

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $949,875.17 and $19,336.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

