Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,981.47 and $18.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.