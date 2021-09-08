FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $349.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. FLIP has a market cap of $723,534.23 and approximately $349.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

