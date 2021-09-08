Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $149,454.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00291267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00148487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00171856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002271 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,452,195 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

