Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $411.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007013 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,203,305 coins and its circulating supply is 22,080,520 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

