Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $112.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $423.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 138,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

