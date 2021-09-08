Gems Reaches Market Cap of $492,940.04 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $492,940.04 and $687.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

