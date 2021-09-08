Diana M. Bonta Sells 518 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,386. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About American States Water

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.