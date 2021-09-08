Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. 549,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,120. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

