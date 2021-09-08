Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $29,201,621.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day moving average is $325.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

